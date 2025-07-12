Derrick W. Fontenot Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Derrick W. Fontenot, 43, passed away peacefully in Lake Charles on July 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Derrick’s life was filled with joy, courage, and a spirit that touched everyone he met.

He loved being outdoors, spending time with family, and being around people. Derrick truly enjoyed going on little car rides, anytime and anywhere. He especially loved his school years in special ed. And getting to ride the bus. His teachers and aides were some of his biggest fans.

Despite the many challenges he faced, Derrick always seemed to take things in stride. He bravely went through countless procedures and hospital stays, always with a strong and happy heart. He even created his own way to communicate with family and friends. Music also brought him so much joy and excitement, it was one of his favorite things.

A funeral service in honor of Derrick will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Baptist Church cemetery in Longville, La. Services will be officiated by Bro. Nolan Ellis. Visitation will also take place at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resume the following morning before services.

