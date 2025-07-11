Two years after switch, Fort Polk’s name returns Published 5:55 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Fort Johnson — which was named after World War I Sgt. William Henry Johnson — was renamed Fort Polk on Friday. This time, however, it’s named after a different Polk. “We do not erase history, but build upon it,” said Chaplain Col. John V. Ijeoma as he opened the dedication ceremony. “Today with this new name and new identity we embrace the future. May this redesignation reflect a spirit of unity, dignity and purpose.”

The Leesville base was initially named for Confederate Gen. Leonidas Polk but was renamed after Johnson in 2023 during the Joe Biden administration. The recent renaming — ordered by President Donald Trump — reverses the change with the base now honoring Gen. James H. Polk, a Silver Star recipient from World War II.

Polk served more than 38 years in the Army. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1933 and began his career in the Cavalry. He would later became a pioneer in mechanized warfare.

He served with distinction in World War II as the commander of the 3rd Mechanized Cavalry Group, leading reconnaissance operations across France and Germany during the Allied advance. He was awarded the Silver Star, among numerous other decorations.

He proceeded to serve in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, and later became the commander of U.S. Army Europe, helping to strengthen NATO’s defensive posture during the height of the Cold War.

Among Polk’s family members in attendance for Friday’s renaming ceremony were son James H. Polk III, daughter Josephine “Jody” Polk-Schwartz, sister Ann Polk Talbot and grandsons Johnathan Schwartz III and James Polk Schwartz.

A portrait of Polk, unveiled by his family, will be centered under the entranceway to the JRTC and Fort Polk headquarters building.

“To be here today is, of course, a special occasion,” his son told attendees. “We know he would be extremely proud and honored as we are to have this historic Army post and training area named after him. His dedication and service to our country and his patriotism has always been an inspiration to our family and to all who knew him. Indeed, our admiration for his life and accomplishments in the U.S. Army have continued to increase since his death over 30 years ago. The span of his career and the great events of the 20th century that he witnessed and participated in is truly remarkable.”

Polk met his future wife, Josephine “Joy” Polk, in 1933.

“By his side and through it all — after 28 moves and 55 years of marriage — was our mother, Josephine “Joy” Polk. She was an exemplary Army wife, always with him, always supporting to her utmost in his various rolls in commands. We would like to pay tribute to her today. There’s no doubt our father’s Army career would not have succeeded without her support and I know she’d be very proud of this event today,” he said.

“We’d also like to honor the legacy and spirit of Sgt. William Henry Johnson and his heroic record in World War I,” he continued. “We know that our father would want and expect that Sgt. Johnson continue to be remembered at Fort Polk by the U.S. Army as the great hero that he was.”

Polk said his father was a great student of history and would quote Shakespeare. His father also had several inspiring sayings of his own and one that continues to stay with his son is, “Don’t take counsel of your fears.”

This quote is sometimes hard to live up to, Polk admitted, and said it highlights his father’s positive approach to life as a military man of action.

“He was always stepping up and moving ahead no matter what the challenge was ahead.”

Brigadier General Jason A. Curl said since its establishment in 1941, Fort Polk has been a cornerstone of Army readiness, where soldiers have honed their skills and prepared for the demands of combat.

Curl said the story of Johnson — a member of the legendary Harlem Hellfighters who “exemplified valor beyond measure” — “demands to be told.”

“Sgt. Johnson in May 1918 armed with little more than courage, a rifle and a bolo knife, single handedly repelled a German raiding party and saved his soldiers’ lives,” Curl said. “His sacrifice in service resonated across decades, inspiring soldiers of every generation to embody what we call uncommon valor. In naming this installation after him, we ensured that every soldier who trains here understands that readiness is built on grit, determination and courage to do what’s right — even when no one is watching.”

Curl said the installation post exchange will now bear Johnson’s name and the soldier will “remain a living part of our

history and the strength of character of those who served.”

“The legacies of Sgt. William Henry Johnson and Gen. James H. Polk reminds us that greatness is never given, it is earned through character, commitment and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” Curl said. “May this installation forever stand as a testament to their courage, their leadership and their devotion to country.”

The total cost of renaming Fort Polk was less than $300,000, Curl said.