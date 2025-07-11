SW La. nightlife calendar: There’s always something to do Published 8:14 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Nightlife

Bodega Wine Dive, 3505 Country Club Road — Malbec and Magic, 7-9 p.m. Friday.

Cajun Wharf Bar & Grill, 3500 Ryan St. — DJ, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays.

Creole Bar and Grill, 330 Arena Road, Sulphur, inside the Doubletree by Hilton — Cari Gregory & Bryan Maddox, 6-9 p.m. Friday; Wilson Band, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. — Game Night, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays; Brew-zy Brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Geebeaux’s, 2336 Broad St. — Karaoke, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: Xian Eric Band, 7-11 p.m. tonight; The Fuse, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; DJ TySki, 11 pm.-3:30 a.m. Friday; DJ John Floyd, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday. Rush Lounge: The Outsiders, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Ian & Jarrett, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.

Horseshoe Lake Charles, 100 Westlake Ave., Westlake — Brew Brothers: Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ, 915 Sampson St., Westlake — Cajun Jam Session, 5-8 p.m. every two weeks on Mondays.

Juicy’s Lounge, 807 3rd Ave. — Tini’s & Tito’s with Tai, 5-6 p.m. Fridays.

L’Auberge Casino Resort, 777 Avenue L’Auberge — Josh Taylor, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Library Riot, 2601 Ryan St. — Jukebox Olympics, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays; Standup comedy competition, 8 p.m. Friday; admission $20 at the door.

Luna Bar & Grill, 719 Ryan St. — Brooks Drost Band, 6-9 p.m. Friday; Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

The M Bar Sports Bar & Grill, 3231 Kirkman St. — Karaoke, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays.

The Max Restaurant, 1400 National Drive inside The National Golf Course — Live music, 6-9 p.m. Fridays.

OB’s Bar & Grill, 1301 Ryan St. — Comedy open mic night, 8-10 p.m. Mondays.

Panorama Music House, 331 Broad St. — Cadillac Possum, 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday; Zydecane, 11:30 a.m. Saturday; Cryrs, 9 p.m. Saturday; Vinyl DJ Brunch, 11 a.m. Sunday; Pajama Jam, 8 p.m. Sunday.

Pappy’s Bar, 2627 Ryan St., Suite A — Rusty James, 9-11 p.m. Thursdays.

Paul’s Rib Shack, 4800 Nelson Road — Ronnie Fruge, 6 p.m. Friday; Highway 90, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ray’s Lounge, 3529 Ryan St. — Thirsty Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Thursdays.

Rikenjaks, 3716 Ryan St. — JP Primeaux, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; Mark Portier, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; Zydeco Brunch with Zydecane, 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday; Briana Lanette, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

The Social Club, 1301 E McNeese St., Suite 102 — Karaoke with DJ Rooster 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays.

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, 723 Ryan St. — Paul Piazza, 6-9 p.m. Fridays.

Concerts

Coushatta — CrossRoads Festival, 1 p.m. July 19; tickets $30.

Crying Eagle Summer Concert Series July 10: Bag of Donuts; Aug. 23: Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush; Sept. 20: Cryrs.

Golden Nugget — Matt Mathews, 8 p.m. July 12 and 7 p.m. July 13, tickets unavailable; Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. July 18, tickets $33-$46; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. July 26, tickets $39-$58; Larry Fleet, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, tickets $39-$53; Steve Trevino, 8 p.m. Aug 9, tickets $33-$53; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, tickets $26-$40.

Lake Charles Symphony — Bravo to Broadway, 7 p.m. July 12, Lake Charles Event Center; tickets start at $55.70

L’Auberge — Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 26, tickets start at $70; George Lopez, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, tickets start at $76; “I Love the 90s Tour,” noon Aug. 31, tickets $41; Roots and Boots: Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, tickets start at $57.

Southlake Theater, 4720 Nelson Road, Suite 110 — Southcoast Music Series: Joe Crookston, 7 p.m. July 10 and Steve Early, 7 p.m. July 16.

Art Exhibits

1911 Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with free admission — “Flora & Fauna” through Aug. 23; “Cultural Currency: Contemporary Art from the Riemer Collection,” through Aug. 23; “Sacred Threads: The Art of Ryann Sterling” through July 26 in the Black Heritage Gallery; “Caught Up” through Aug. 19; “Roots, Rhythms, and Resonance” through July 19.

DPR Gallery, 104 W Pujo St. — “Collectors of Souls: Gallery Talk with Meagan Green,” 6-9 p.m. July 10; “We Who Were Seen: Portraits by Francis Jacobson” through July 17.

Henning Cultural Center, 923 S. Ruth St., Sulphur — “Solo Showcase” featuring the works of Christine Blalock, Earl Broussard, Lucian Faust, Kyle Foreman, Olivia Glenn, Ashely Gates, Kelci Lockhart, Malcolm O’Brien, Jason Sprick, Kayden Tarver, Bit Thompson, Martha Ward through July 31.

Imperial Calcasieu Museum, 204 W. Sallier St. — “El Neuvo Constante” through Aug. 16.

Theater

ACTS Theatre, 1 Reid St. — “The Trail to Oregon,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, July 11-20; must be over 18; admission $23.

Dance

Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St., Room 307 — Group country dance class, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with $15 class fee. Ballroom dance lessons, 5:30 p.m. Mondays with $10 class fee.

WESTLAKE — Pinederosa Park Freedom Hall, 3104 Westwood Road — Free dance lessons 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays.

Special

Ainsley’s Angels annual Sunset 5K and Finish Festival — 7 p.m. July 12, Lake Charles Event Center.

Craft & A Movie — 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 14, Prien Lake Mall’s Cinemark Theater; free for first 100 registrants; event features craft, children’s activities and screening of “The Wild Robot.”

Food Trucks at Port Wonder — Fridays and Saturdays through Aug, 2 at Port Wonder, 1011 N. Lakeshore Drive.

Friday Night at the Movies — “Moana 2,” 5:30 p.m. July 11, Ward 3 Recreation Center, 3210 Power Centre Parkway; pool party themed with proper swim attire required to attend; free popcorn, sodas, hot dogs and chips.

Movies With the City — “The Lego Batman Movie,” 5:30 p.m. July 10, Rosa Hart Theatre; free event.

Southwest Louisiana Coin Club Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12, West Cal Arena & Events Center, 401 Arena Road, Sulphur; admission $2 for adults.

Yoga Under the Oak — 9-10 a.m. July 12, Imperial Calcasieu Museum; free event.