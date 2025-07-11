Sales tax renewal to fund Jeff Davis animal shelter up to voters Published 12:29 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Jeff Davis Parish voters will be asked in November to rededicate an existing sales tax to fund the new parish animal shelter.

The police jury adopted a resolution on Wednesday, to present a proposal to be voted on Nov. 15 to extend and rededicate some of the revenues from the existing one-half cent sales tax, which currently funds the parish jail, to support animal control operations. The sales tax is expected to generate $3.3 million annually.

Police Jury President Steve Eastman said the proposal involves no new taxes. Instead, it extends and redirects a portion of the existing 10-year, half-cent sales tax, originally passed in 2014 and last renewed in 2024.

“The cost of operating the jail is less than what the tax is earning right now, which is the only reason why we feel we can do this,” Eastman said, noting current operations are just under $3 million.

If the measure passes, Eastman anticipates that the parish can utilize its existing jail facility staff across both facilities, leading to significant cost savings. He also noted that new businesses, including two truck stops and travel plazas along Interstate 10, are expected to further increase the parish’s sales tax collection.

Under the plan, the majority of the sales tax will continue to fund the maintenance and operation of the parish jail. The remaining portion will help maintain and operate the animal shelter, with the bulk of the funding allocated for food and employee costs, according to Eastman.

The estimated annual cost of operating the animal shelter is $225,000 to $250,000 a year, while the cost of operating the parish jail is less than what the tax generates. Allowing for both facilities to be managed by this one fund without any reduction in service to the jail.

Despite concerns voiced by Sheriff Kyle Miers, Eastman assured that the parish has the necessary funds to continue operating and maintaining the jail while also overseeing the animal shelter.

He said the parish is currently finalizing the operational plan for the animal shelter, which is expected to open in early 2026.

Miers expressed concerns regarding the proposed rededication of funds from the jail tax to an animal shelter.

“I’m not against the animal shelter,” Miers said. “I do believe Jeff Davis Parish needs one, but I do think it would be feasible to look for other places than the jail sales tax.”

Miers fears the rededication would directly impact the corrections department and other services provided by the Sheriff’s Office, which has seen a significant increase in call volumes, responses, and arrests over the past year. Deputies are also assisting city police with calls and are now handling traffic accidents.

“I’m not saying the Sheriff’s Office can’t assist with animal control, but they can’t be a dual-duty deputy,” he said.

He clarified that his office is prepared to assist with high-risk animal control calls, such as those involving residents threatening animal control officers, and handle the criminal aspects of such situations, but deputies cannot serve as dual-duty animal control officers.

Miers also raised concerns about the specific percentage and amount of funds intended for reappropriation, noting that this information has not been made public. Furthermore, he said there are still outstanding issues with the jail that require immediate attention, including wall cracks, mold remediation, and the addition of perimeter fencing.

He also expressed concerns about the safety of trustees working at the animal shelter, citing the need for deputy supervisor and the inherent risk of animal bites. Miers said he would prefer that inmates not have direct contact with animals in the shelter, but sees no issue with them assisting with cleaning tasks after animals have been removed.

Nancy Marcantel of Jennings, an animal rescue veteran of 40 years, voiced strong support for using the funds to help maintain and improve the animals shelter currently under construction.

“I support this because we’re going to have this brand new shelter for the parish, and it definitely needs to be maintained, needs to be staffed and needs to have a future,” she said.

Marcantel believes the new shelter is a significant step forward and that a sustainable plan for its future is crucial.

“We need to have a plan going forward to staff it, to maintain it, to have food for the dogs and cats that we’re going to be housing, to have, hopefully a plan for improvements for it, not only for maintaining the building, but also hopefully to be able to offer spay and neuter programs to the public so that we can reduce the number of strays that are coming in.,” she said.

Marcantel sees the shelter as an opportunity to reintroduce a parishwide, low-cost spay and neuter program, similar to past initiatives in Jennings. She believes that expanding the service, with shared costs between the parish and pet owners, would greatly increase accessibility and participation, thereby reducing the stray population.

Additionally, she noted that dedicated resources for the shelter would allow the parish to address “nuisance” animal calls more effectively, with someone available to handle the situations appropriately.

“I’m wholeheartedly supporting that we would be able to reallocate those funds for maintaining and improving the animal shelter that’s being built,” Marcantel said. “And I thank you all so much for having the vision for building this new animal shelter for the parish. We’re in the 21st century, and I think it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Marcantel conveyed her excitement to share this positive development with animal rescuers nationwide and thanked the police jurors for their vision in building the much-needed animal shelter.

Dave Schellinger of Jennings is seeking more information regarding the staffing, volunteer coordination, food arrangements, and general maintenance plans for the shelter. Schellinger said he had some ideas that he feels could be helpful but requires a better understanding of the current plans before providing more specific input.