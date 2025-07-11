PHOTO GALLERY: Fort Polk renaming ceremony

Published 4:26 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By Ashlyn Little

James H. Polk, III speaks about his father during the garrison Renaming Ceremony at The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)

Fort Johnson, which was named after Albany war hero and World War I Sgt. Henry Johnson, was renamed Fort Polk on Friday. It was previously named for Leonidas Polk, a Confederate general, but has been renamed in honor of Gen. James H. Polk, who received the Silver Star for his service in World War II.

