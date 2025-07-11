PHOTO GALLERY: Fort Polk renaming ceremony
Published 4:26 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
1/13
Swipe or click to see more
James H. Polk, III speaks about his father during the garrison Renaming Ceremony at The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
2/13
Swipe or click to see more
James H. Polk, III speaks about his father during the garrison Renaming Ceremony at The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
3/13
Swipe or click to see more
James H. Polk III, son of Gen. James H. Polk II, is recognized on Friday during a ceremony renaming the Vernon Parish Army base after his father. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
4/13
Swipe or click to see more
James H. Polk III, son of Gen. James H. Polk II, is recognized on Friday during a ceremony renaming the Vernon Parish Army base after his father. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
5/13
Swipe or click to see more
James H. Polk III, son of Gen. James H. Polk II, is recognized on Friday during a ceremony renaming the Vernon Parish Army base after his father. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
6/13
Swipe or click to see more
7/13
Swipe or click to see more
Gen. James H. Polk was awarded the Silver Star during World War II. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
8/13
Swipe or click to see more
9/13
Swipe or click to see more
Fort Polk's name is being changed back to Fort Polk after previously being renamed to Fort Johnson. This decision reverses the 2023 renaming which honored Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. The base will now be named after Gen. James H. Polk, a Silver Star recipient from World War II. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
10/13
Swipe or click to see more
Fort Polk's name is being changed back to Fort Polk after previously being renamed to Fort Johnson. This decision reverses the 2023 renaming which honored Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. The base will now be named after Gen. James H. Polk, a Silver Star recipient from World War II. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
11/13
Swipe or click to see more
12/13
Swipe or click to see more
Fort Polk's name is being changed back to Fort Polk after previously being renamed to Fort Johnson. This decision reverses the 2023 renaming which honored Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. The base will now be named after Gen. James H. Polk, a Silver Star recipient from World War II. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
13/13
Swipe or click to see more
Fort Polk's name is being changed back to Fort Polk after previously being renamed to Fort Johnson. This decision reverses the 2023 renaming which honored Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. The base will now be named after Gen. James H. Polk, a Silver Star recipient from World War II. (Ashlyn Little / American Press)
Fort Johnson, which was named after Albany war hero and World War I Sgt. Henry Johnson, was renamed Fort Polk on Friday. It was previously named for Leonidas Polk, a Confederate general, but has been renamed in honor of Gen. James H. Polk, who received the Silver Star for his service in World War II.