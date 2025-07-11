Jo Beth Miller Taylor Published 5:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Jo Beth Miller Taylor, 85, a Lafayette, La. resident for the last 40 years, has found rest. Hailing from the town of Reeves, La., born at home in the snowstorm of Jan. 1940, Jo Beth resided in Lake Charles before relocating to Lafayette to complete her career.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Reeves Baptist Church. The Rev. Don Barrett will officiate. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.

The family will receive visitors at Reeves Baptist Church beginning on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Jo Beth was a devoted wife to her husband, Clyde Ray Taylor, for 59 years until his passing in 2020. Jo was a friend to all she met, she helped anyone in need, in business or personally. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Reeves High School and McNeese State University. While in high school, Jo Beth was Captain of the Basketball team and yearbook editor. She was crowned Miss Reeves as well as Miss Allen Parish, reigning from 1957 to 1958. Jo Beth retired from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources-Office of Conservation, receiving the Governor’s Award for 35 years of outstanding service. Following her retirement, Jo established K-J Company, Inc, a regulatory consulting firm servicing the oil and gas industry. Her work was her passion. She was very proud of her business accomplishments despite being a woman in a predominately male field. She always went above and beyond for her clients, friends and family. Jo was generous to a fault, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and admired her.

Those left to cherish Jo Beth’s memory include her son, Todd Miller Taylor and wife, Lisa of Reeves; one daughter, Kelly Jo Taylor Tarbell and husband, Ralph of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Jessica Taylor Grantham and husband, Cody and Luke Taylor and wife, Taylor Jo, and seven great-grandchildren, Layne, Bryce, Laikyn, Ella, Addie, Gracie, and Josie. Jo leaves one sister-in-law, Martha Wood, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends with countless memories celebrating a joyous life.

Jo Beth is preceded in death by her parents, George Leon and Betty Miller; one brother, George “Bo” Miller, and one sister, Barbara Janis Miller.

Jo loved flowers however, she disliked watching them wither and die. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, one may choose to donate to Camp Pearl Ministries – (337) 666-2443 or www.camppearl.com. Words of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.ardoinfuneralhome.com and on Facebook-Ar doin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.