7/10: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 5:14 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeremiah True Brantley, 31, 4915 Camp Edgewood Road, DeQuincy — simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; flight from an officer. Bond: $69,000.

Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 35, 3232 General Collins Drive — violations of protective orders; criminal trespass. Bond: $15,500.

Jesse Noah Shell, 39, 405 N. Center St., DeQuincy — simple arson. Bond: $40,000.

Alana Deshea Rowley, 39, 1013 Industrial St., Vinton — simple arson. Bond: $20,000.

Tristan Jon Simon, 29, 88 E. Beech St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Email newsletter signup

Laurell Lasha Batiste, 28, 1167 Shellie Lane No. 1, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Willie Junior Mouton Jr., 43, 2917 Cypress St. — direct contempt of court; terrorizing; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Devarion Montez Foster, 20, 1712 17th St. — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; headlamps on motor vehicles. Bond: $11,600.

Hayward James Henderson Sr., 72, 619 N. Adams St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second offense. Bond: $100,000.

Ashton Gage Stanley, 28, 210 N. Beglis Parkway No. 10, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Kevin Lauant Jackson, 53, 2700 Broad St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-failure to pay annual registration fee; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $150,000.

Lynsie Brook Courmier, 43, 1017 Shasta St. No. 6, Sulphur — possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); two counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $7,600.

Cody Lee Williams, 40, Sour Lake, Texas — direct contempt of court; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500.

Derrick Keith Larcart, 20, 2424 22nd St. — illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Bond: $950,000.

Dametris Lavon Jones, 34, 203 Jackson St., DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

John Arthur Adams, 53, 8927 Booga St. — obscenity; direct contempt of court.

Alysabelle Makylee Marie Hollie, 20, 4808 McMahan Loop, Starks — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of or dealing in firearm with obliterated number or mark; switched license plate. Bond: $96,100.

Donelle Jvon Foster, 32, Houston — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $40,000.

Demonte Jones, 18, 2040 Katherine St. — resisting an officer; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense. Bond: $39,500.

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 25, 502 Shattuck St. — resisting an officer; violations of protective orders.

Braydan Joseph Bellard, 20, 2320 Dolphin Drive — resiting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight; maximum speed limit; three counts direct contempt of court; battery of a dating partner-first offense; two counts drug possession; obstruction of justice. Bond: $17,600.