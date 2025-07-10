PHOTO GALLERY: New aerospace themed playground opens at Mary Belle Williams Park

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Area children in the City of Lake Charles Epic Adventure Summer Camp got to enjoy the new aerospace themed playgroud at the Mary Belle Williams Park on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The City of Lake Charles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to open the new aerospace-themed playground at Mary Belle Williams Park. The design was chosen due to the area’s history with Chennault International Airport and Northrop Grumman. Summer campers with the city’s Epic Adventure Summer Camp got to try out the new playground and participate in STEM activities with the help of Phillips 66 employees.

