PHOTO GALLERY: New aerospace themed playground opens at Mary Belle Williams Park Published 12:03 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

9/12 Swipe or click to see more A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the remoddeled Mary Belle Williams Park. A new aerospaced themed playground was built to reflect the area's history with Chennault International Airport and Northrup Grumman. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 10/12 Swipe or click to see more Mayor Marshall Simien Jr. shows impresses local children with the disappearing thumb trick at Mary Belle Williams Park on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 11/12 Swipe or click to see more Phillips 66 employee demonstrates volcano chemical reaction summer campers on Thursday, at Mary Belle Williams Park. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 12/12 Swipe or click to see more Summer campers are wowed by a elephant tooth paste demonstration by Phillips 66 employees Tyler Pullen, Zach Lofaso, Dhara Brassieur and Chandra Piert at Mary Belle Williams Park on Thursday, July 10, 2025, as part of the park ground opening of its new aerospace themed playground. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The City of Lake Charles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to open the new aerospace-themed playground at Mary Belle Williams Park. The design was chosen due to the area’s history with Chennault International Airport and Northrop Grumman. Summer campers with the city’s Epic Adventure Summer Camp got to try out the new playground and participate in STEM activities with the help of Phillips 66 employees.

