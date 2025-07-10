New federal tax credit could expand school choice programs like Louisiana’s

The changes are being hailed by school choice proponents, but not without caution. Education policy observers note that the legislation invites deeper federal involvement in K-12 policy — a space traditionally overseen by states.
“There’s always excitement when families get more options,” Bendily added, “but some people do worry about the federal government stepping into what’s always been a state-led area.”
Bendily mentioned the contentious debate about the federal government’s role in education.
“Do we need a federal agency? If so, you know, what power should it have? How can its work perhaps, be done in a different way, maybe through other agencies? How many strings attached should come with federal money that go down to states and schools at the local level. These are all very important questions,” Bendily continued.
It’s not yet clear how Louisiana will respond. Gov. Jeff Landry has not announced whether the state will join the program
Questions also remain about how families currently receiving state-level scholarships would interact with the federal program. Could they receive both? Would they have to choose?
“These are the kinds of questions we’ll need to work through — both at the policy level and in conversations with families,” Bendily said.
The new federal credit does not require states to already have a program in place, meaning states with no current school choice infrastructure could now develop one with federal backing.