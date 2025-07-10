Lending a helping hand: Ministry aids area’s needy in effort to transform their lives Published 10:47 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Holy Ground Homeless Outreach God Inspired Ministry will be hosting a silent auction, Canvas of Compassion: Art that Speaks, Compassion that Heals, from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

The event will be at The Venue Event Center at 2525 2nd Ave. Guests should enter through the red door.

The elegant evening will feature two talented local artists, Candice Alexander, who is also a partner of the ministry, and portraits by Eddie Mormon. Pottery and vintage items will be available.

Guests will be provided with a curated charcuterie spread and an atmosphere dedicated to purpose and healing. A $25 entry fee can be paid online at godinspiredministry.org or at

the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the door. Dinner will be served.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet survivors of trafficking who have gone through Holy Ground Ministry and would like to share their stories of overcoming and hope.

Email newsletter signup

Money raised will directly benefit homeless veterans, victims of human trafficking and domestic violence survivors and provide basic needs such as deodorant, soap, underwear, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, combs and dry shampoo.

Holy Ground Ministry is a dedicated advocate for vulnerable individuals. Its mission is carried through services such as temporary housing, job readiness training, case management, personalized goal planning, general educational development preparation, educational support employment assistance and mental health and trauma referrals. They also provide a daily meal program and maintain a community closet that serves men, women and children in need. At Holy Ground, everyone who walks through its door is treated with dignity and compassion.

Donna M. Mackey, minister and director of Holy Ground Ministry, said it is a place where the hurting are heard, the hopeless find hope and healing begins. Mackey is a minister for the homeless who walks the streets to help those in need. She said she started the ministry four years ago when she realized it was her true passion.

The ministry has a four-day program for the unemployed. The ministry finds the person’s skills and things they like to do and then teaches them how to interview for a job, how to budget, handle conflict, dress, use proper verbiage and have proper hygiene.

To be a part of the program clients must fill out an application, show up to class four days a week and show up to eat a meal everyday. The ministry says it has a 98 percent success rate and all of its clients are working at this time.

“Keep in mind, those that have been on the streets are not all on drugs,” Mackey said. “Some have mental disparities. Sometimes they no longer have a sense of smell and sometimes I have to go back and teach the basics, like how to properly shower. One-on-one sometimes is a very personal network where they’re not ashamed to speak.”

Mackey said this is when individuals truly have her to hug, speak to and cry to. The ministry cares about their needs fully and it’s more of a holistic support, she said.

“A lot of people in our community don’t know a lot about silent auctions because they think it’s just for the wealthy, but that’s not so,” she said. “At this silent auction, I plan to give information about what we’ve done so far and also educate people on the fundraising efforts, and this is a way that we can help our clients and while we might not make a lot of money, whatever we make is going to help them.”

Mackey said she has helped former veterans, sex-trafficking victims, and also stayed with those in need during the cold winter freezes to comfort those who were not comfortable leaving the situation they were used to in the outdoors.

“I’m not a big charity that receives money, I’m just a regular person that loves people, that loves God and wants to do her part, and if I have to give up my income and some sleepless nights to help somebody, I’m going to do it,” she said.

“Most importantly I want people to know that Holy Ground is not just a transitional service, we are a place where the hurting can be heard and where the hopeless find hope and where their healing truly begins,” she said.

She said she wants the community to know her heart is with her community and helping others, but she does need help.

“We are a place where our homeless can be transformed and restore some dignity back into their lives and give them a second chance, we are not enablers, we want to give our clients a hand up and not a handout,” she said.