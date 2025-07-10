John “Pops” Vincent Mossow Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

John Vincent “Pops” Mossow, 63, of Moss Bluff, La., gained his wings on Monday, June 30, 2025. John was the type of person that would help anyone in need and give them the shirt of his back. He loved his kids and family. He also liked hanging out with his best friends from work, not like he didn’t spend enough time with them at work. He loved fishing and taking care of his chickens. He is survived by his mother, Linda Mossow; daughters, Lin Schexneider (Shane), Chasty Fontenot (Troy); son, Brandon Mossow (Stephanie); sisters, Trina Brassard and Shelly Silver (Scott); grandchildren, Alisa and Drew Fontenot and Jayce Mossow, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Mossow, and grandson, Matthew Garcia.

The family request that visiting hours be observed at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

