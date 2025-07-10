Jennings adopts regulations, guidelines for solar power plants Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Any company that wants to build a solar plant in the city of Jennings will have to conform to new regulations and guidelines adopted this week by the Jennings City Council .

The city council unanimously passed a solar ordinance on Tuesday, establishing minimum requirements and guidelines for the placement, construction, and modification of solar power plants.

Mayor Henry Guinn stated that the ordinance helps the city align with existing regulations in unincorporated areas of Jeff Davis Parish, ensuring unity between the city and parish if a solar facility is proposed that overlaps into those areas. He noted a significant push for solar developments in the parish, with companies actively seeking land to lease or purchase, offering prices higher than average agricultural rates.

“There are properties roughly about 3,000 acres leased north of Lacassine and Welsh and there are two different companies who are actively looking for land to lease or purchase,” he said. “Some of the offers are much higher than your average agriculture price per acre which has made a lot of people turn heads and they’ve got some undivided attention.”

The ordinance aims to provide clear guidelines for solar panel installations and decommissioning, preventing sprawling structures from being left indefinitely.

“The biggest takeaway is it regulates the installation of solar panels, and then it regulates the decommissioning,” Guinn said. “What you don’t want is sprawling structures, and I’m talking, 70, 80, 100 tracks that goes into a solar farm, then all of a sudden it’s left there for 100 years. So it gives the investor and the city a clear path to decommissioning these facilities when it’s time.”

The ordinance outlines general regulations including permit applications and fees, design and safety standards, installation standards, abandonment and decommissioning, inspections and noise levels.

It also includes provisions for rezoning, which would require the property be rezoned as commercial or industrial based on the facility’s location and size. Additionally, a 500-foot buffer area, including a six-foot privacy fence, will be mandated. Existing vegetation may be used as a buffer in certain areas.

A 500-foot setback from residences, places of worship, and other occupied structures is also required, with the possibility of additional setbacks for noise mitigation or utility corridors. No solar power plant can be built on a site smaller than 10 acres. The ordinance also sets maximum panel heights at 15 feet and restricts noise levels to 65 decibels.

The approval process involves a conceptual plan review by the city inspector, followed by approval or disapproval by the city council. If approved by the council, a permit application will be reviewed by the city engineer and/or city inspector, with the final decision made by the city council.

The city engineer and inspector are authorized to inspect the site and equipment at any time to ensure compliance. Penalties for non-compliance are also specified.