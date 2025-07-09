Local men accused in July 2 Fenton shooting Published 11:08 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Two Fenton men are currently facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 2 in their hometown.

Dannon Duane Alfred, 22, was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $60,000.

Tavin Latrell Talbert, 24, was arrested July 3 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying/discharge of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail without bond.

No one was injured during the shooting, which took place on Second Street in Fenton.

