Local men accused in July 2 Fenton shooting
Published 11:08 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Two Fenton men are currently facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 2 in their hometown.
Dannon Duane Alfred, 22, was arrested July 7 on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $60,000.
Tavin Latrell Talbert, 24, was arrested July 3 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying/discharge of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail without bond.
No one was injured during the shooting, which took place on Second Street in Fenton.