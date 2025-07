Kenneth Ward Reviel Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Kenneth Ward Reviel, 94, of DeRidder, La. passed from this life on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, June Evelyn; son, Kenneth Jr.; two granddaughters, Sarah Katherine and Abigail Rae, and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Grace Church in DeRidder, La.

