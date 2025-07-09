Joseph “Joe” C. Pelafigue Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Joseph C. “Joe” Pelafigue, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away on July 3, 2025 at a Lake Charles Care Facility.

Joe was a native of New Orleans, and moved to Lake Charles in 1958. A graduate of LaGrange Senior High School, he was a superb track runner, having ran the first 880 in under 2 minutes, a record that was held for many years. He furthered his education at McNeese State University on a scholarship and started running cross country. While at McNeese, he became a charter member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, he earned a bachelor’s degree in special education. Following his graduation, he entered the Army for two years and, as a Lieutenant, served in Korea. Upon his return to Lake Charles, he went back to McNeese and earned a master’s degree in special education and subsequently taught for 10 years at Sulphur High School. It was after his time in education, he once again returned to McNeese, this time attaining the credentials of a Registered Nurse. Joe worked in the Lafayette area as a Home Health Nurse for 25 years before returning to Lake Charles to be closer to the family.

Always optimistic, Joe’s favorite motto was “It will work out, It will be okay.” He was of the Catholic faith and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Preceding Joe in death are his parents, Pierre “Pete” and Maise Pickett Pelafigue, and a sister, Alice Boudreaux. He leaves to honor and cherish his memories his son, Peter Pelafigue and three grandchildren, all of Tennessee; brother, Mike Pelafigue and wife, Pam, Lake Charles and sister, Charlotte Prosperie, Houma; nephews, James Sudduth and Justin Seep; nieces, Maisie Pelafigue and Ashlyn Pelafigue, as well as numerous friends and extended family of the heart.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday July 11, 2025 at the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Inurnment, with full Army Honors, will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 12, 2025 at Consolata. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate.

A heart-warming appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Brookdale of Lake Charles, the compassionate and loving care shown to Joe in his final days.

“You have done everything for everybody. Joe has kept the faith and ran the race, Rest in Peace big brother!”