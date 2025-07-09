Jim Beam column:Driving has become tough job Published 6:04 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The fact that strict enforcement of traffic laws in this part of the state is almost nonexistent might be a good time to talk about, “Things Louisiana drivers hate most about other drivers.”

That quote comes from a headline on a story by Radio 710 KEEL in Shreveport some months back.

“In Louisiana, the roads are already bad enough,” the story said. “We don’t need other drivers adding to our ‘road rage’ potential. Just don’t do these things and you’ll stay off our ‘list.’ It’s the biggest pet peeves of drivers in the whole state.”

“It’s a school zone! Slow down!” is one of my favorites. Over at least the last year, while driving through five school zones to get to daily exercise, I have seen only one police car stopping a driver in a school zone. Meanwhile, some drivers haven’t even slowed down in school zones.

“Get off my butt” is another good one. KEEL said, “Do you have to tailgate?” It reminds drivers of the old 2-second rule. “Stay at least 2 seconds behind me and we’ll be just fine.”

“This is a blinker. Use it” is another lost art by many drivers. KEEL reminds drivers the blinker is a standard issue on all vehicles in America. The station said, “It’s right there on the left side of the steering column. Use this anytime you are turning or changing lanes. And it’s good for either direction, right or left.”

The Louisiana Legislature passed two laws dealing with “don’t text and drive” and “the left lane is for passing only.”

Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell, sponsored the cell phone law making handheld phone use while driving illegal in Louisiana.

“You’re still allowed to use it hands-free, but we don’t want you to have your phone in your hand while you’re in motion while you’re driving,” Glorioso said.

The Advocate said that means it will be against the law to talk, text, be on social media, look at photos, or generally use any app if you are holding your phone while driving and you could get a traffic ticket. But it’s OK at a red light or while parked.

Gov. Jeff Landry said obeying the distracted driving law can lead to fewer accidents and lower auto insurance premiums.

WAFB9 in Baton Rouge said, “A new law taking effect Aug. 1 will allow law enforcement officers to issue tickets to drivers who are going one mile per hour under the speed limit in the left lane of multi-lane highways.”

The new law sponsored by Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, previously applied to drivers going 10 miles per hour under the speed limit.

One motorist said, “I think it would help a lot. If you’re going too slow, just get out of the lane. Let us pass.”

“Move over like everyone else” really bugs other drivers. KEEL suggested drivers who are warned about a closed lane ahead should attempt to make that merge as soon as possible. “Oh, and shame on those ‘nice’ people who let them in…,” the station said.

One problem has caused me to avoid driving at night. KEEL asked, “Can you do something about those headlights?”

The station added, “Yes, we know your new headlights are totally legal, and we are tickled that you can spot a mosquito in a dense fog nearly 2 miles away … but you are blinding us. Can you do something about that?”

“Never pass in a no passing zone.” The station said, “Slow down, for crying out loud … You’ve put us all in danger just because you decided to sleep 10 more minutes and be late for work.”

“Couldn’t you have waited?” That is for the driver who pulls in front of another vehicle to go about 100 yards and then stops to make a left turn while other motorists behind him have to stop.

One reckless driver endangered occupants in three other vehicles recently at the intersection of Gerstner Memorial Drive and McNeese Street. A few minutes later, I saw that motorist turn into the McNeese State University parking lot and started to follow him and complain. However, increasing road rage makes that a dangerous decision.

Our thanks to KEEL Radio. It’s difficult to understand why some drivers don’t respect other drivers who, like them, are simply trying to get somewhere. And wouldn’t it be nice if our traffic laws were enforced?

Jim Beam, the retired editor of the American Press, has covered people and politics for more than six decades. Contact him at 337-515-8871 or jim.beam.press@gmail.com.

