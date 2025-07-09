Eileen “Pinkie” Chaumont Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

It is with deep sorrow to announce the passing Eileen “Pinkie” Bouquet Chaumont on July 5, 2025, at her home in Lake Charles, La. She was 91 years old.

A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, Eileen was born on Feb. 2, 1934. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Charles Academy. A devoted Catholic, Eileen was a lifelong member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, and she instilled its importance in her children and grandchildren. Eileen was also a wonderful cook and became known for her chicken and sausage gumbo. She often hosted priests and friends for meals. She thrived on having a full house, enjoying every chance to entertain guests and loved ones.

Eileen is survived by her two children, Beth Buller (Warren), and Chad Chaumont (Kelly), along with numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception led by Father Ruben Buller. Visitation will also be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m., with a Rosary at 2:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

