7/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Travis Cameron Molden, 35, 1917 21st St. — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime of in presence of CDS. Bond: $108,500.

Allen Keith Miller, 61, 511 W. Thomas St., Sulphur — theft less than $1,000; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $8,500.

Glen Anthony Wisham, 38, Baton Rouge — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; direct contempt of court.

Kaydee Marie Wells, 27, 4420 Kirkman St. — violations of protective orders.

Email newsletter signup