School P.E. standards under review, applications sought for those who want to serve on review board
July 8, 2025

Special to the American Press

The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a formal review of the state’s K–12 physical education student standards, aiming to strengthen the role of physical literacy in promoting lifelong health and student success. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the review during its June meeting, as part of a policy requiring standards updates every seven years. The current standards were last reviewed in 2017.

Applications are now open for those interested in serving on the standards review committees. Louisiana physical education teachers, administrators, school system staff, higher education faculty, parents, and community members are encouraged to apply by July 31.

“Just like literacy and numeracy are building blocks for academic achievement, physical literacy is foundational for lifelong health,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “By using this scheduled review to modernize our standards, we can better equip students with the habits, skills, and mindset to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

The review will focus on updating the standards to:

Strengthen the progression of foundational physical literacy skills across grade bands.

Ensure developmentally appropriate motor skills and movement patterns.

Embed expectations that support high-quality instruction for all learners.

Integrate health-focused outcomes that promote wellness.

The review process includes a steering committee and two grade-band workgroups (K–5 and 6–12), each composed of stakeholders from across the state. Committee members will meet in-person in Baton Rouge beginning in late October. All meetings will take place at the Claiborne Building and will be open to the public.

Committee selections will be submitted to BESE for approval in October. The revised standards are expected to be presented to BESE in 2026. Implementation training will take place during the 2026–2027 school year, with full implementation beginning in 2027–2028.

For more information, view our physical education standards review overview or email classroomsupporttoolbox@la.gov .