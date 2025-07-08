Merilyn Mackintosh Carr Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Merilyn Mackintosh Carr, 93, of Vinton, La. passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Bentley and Florence Mackintosh on March 23, 1932 in Taunton, Mass. She went to Stephens College for two years, then transferred to the University of Rhode Island where she graduated with a B.A. in Sociology. She lived in New Orleans from 1960 until Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005. She then moved to Vinton, La. where her oldest daughter lives. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing golf, and doing outside recreational activities. She played the bugle and the trumpet. She was Past President of Methodist Hospital Auxiliary in New Orleans, La. and Past President of PTA of Our Savior Lutheran School in New Orleans, La.

She is survived by her children, James I. Carr III (Karen) of Metairie, La., Susan Carr Pickett (Kevin) of Vinton, La., Catherine Hitchcock (Mark) of Clayton, Ga., and Lynn Kittle (Fred) of Euharlee, Ga.; brother-in-law, Andrew C. Carr (Roberta) of Novato, Calif., along with her grandchildren, James I Carr IV, Amanda Nicholas, Andre Pickett, Kaitlyn Pickett, Michael Pickett, John Paul Pickett, Hayley Campbell, Dane Shell, Catherine Kittle, Fredrick Kittle III, Andrew Kittle, Cynthia Kittle, Donald Kittle, and Charlotte Kittle; along with 17 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Merilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James I. Carr Jr., along with her brother, Gilbert Newton Mackintosh.

A celebration of Merilyn’s life will be held at a later date.

