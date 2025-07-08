Gloria “Glo Glo” Sue Pousson Guillotte Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Gloria Sue Pousson Guillotte, 72, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, “Glo Glo,” sister, and friend. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her beloved children and grandchildren. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant with Entergy, retiring after 22 years of dedicated service.

Gloria’s favorite pastimes included babysitting her grandchildren, cheering on her sons and grandchildren in their sports endeavors, and making trips to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Janette Pousson; her brother, Ronnie Pousson; her sisters, Diana Pousson and Pam Arceneaux, and her sister-in-law, Linda Guillotte Hebert.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Allen Guillotte; her sons, Joey Guillotte and his children, Brandt, Connor, Dax, and Barrett, along with their mother, Michelle Guillotte, and Jason Guillotte and his wife, Lindsay, and their children, Cooper and Taylor. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Schexnayder (Melton); her brother, Jim Pousson (Fran), and her brother-in-law, Clyde Guillotte (Barbara).

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Broussard, the staff at Grand Cove, Harbor Hospice, and MD Anderson for their compassionate care and support.

Gloria’s love, strength, and legacy will live on in all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.