Eunice woman killed in single-vehicle crash Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A 36-year-old Eunice woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on U.S. 190 near Bornsdall Road.

Chelsea Wilson was reportedly driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma westbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a tree.

Wilson, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

