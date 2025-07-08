Donna Marie Kestel Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

On July 5, 2025, Donna Marie Kestel, beloved Mom and YaYa, tap danced her way into Heaven at the age of 75. Her body could no longer keep up with her vivacious spirit here on Earth. She passed peacefully surrounded by family as she went home to the Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 2, 2025 at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, La. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. More details to come.

The family thanks you for your love and prayers.

