7/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Wayne Frauenberger, 47, 1913 Pescadora Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Johnquai Lavaris Lewis, 24, 4110 Aubern St. — bank fraud; identity theft; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense. Bond: $75,000.

James Edward Case, 34, Long Beach, Miss. — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $10,000.

Brandon Charles Kockler, 39, 212 Doiron St., Sulphur — two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass; domestic abuse battery.

Clifford James Carter, 33, Lafayette — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000.

Reagan Kyree Perry, 26, Beaumont, Texas — aggravated second-degree battery; two counts simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $262,500.

Jeremy Jerome Clarkson, 38, 4249 5th Ave. — aggravated assault; theft less than $1,000. Bond: $27,500.

Elias Lloyd Miller, 36, 3039 Hardee Road — violations of protective orders. Bond: $7,500.

Elizabeth Dawn Hext, 39, 903 Kim St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Willis Lee Green, 40, 2108 12th St. — direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; obstruction of justice; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; operating vehicle while license is suspended; flight from an officer.

Marquelle Lamar Johnson, 30, 1117 2nd Ave. — false imprisonment; domestic abuse battery-serious bodily injury; home invasion.

Nicholas Joseph Deshotels, 40, Breaux Bridge — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Dedric Wayne Levier, 23, 1926 Winterhalter St. Apt. A — home invasion; simple battery; domestic abuse battery.