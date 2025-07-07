UPDATE: Arrest made in Fourth of July shooting Published 4:40 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A 20-year-old Sulphur man has been charged in a Fourth of July fatal shooting.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. July 4 in the 1100 block of Allen Street in DeQuincy.

Vincent said when deputies arrived, they found the body of 26-year-old Cortez D. Boston of DeQuincy. Another man, Clint L. Mott Jr., 20, of Sulphur, had also been shot and had been transported to a local hospital prior to deputies arrival.

Vincent said their investigation revealed that Boston and Mott began shooting at each other during an altercation. A warrant was issued for Mott’s arrest on Sunday.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, Mott turned himself in at the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and is being booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Moss is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $900,000.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely, Vincent said.