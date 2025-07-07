UPDATE: 23-year-old man identified as man fatally injured during officer-involved shooting Published 5:09 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The man fatally wounded during a Lake Charles Police officer-involved shooting last week has been identified.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Matt Gaspard — whose office is investigating the shooting — said the man has been identified as 23-year-old Diamonte Lafanette.

Gaspard said the shooting happened Thursday near the intersection of 12th Street and 7th Avenue after Lafanette was pointing a firearm at passing motorists.

“When officers began arriving in the area, they encountered Lafanette brandishing a firearm,” Gaspard said. “An initial exchange of gunfire occurred between Lafanette and the officers, after which Lafanette fled on foot.”

Officers then began setting up a perimeter in the area, Gaspard said.

“Lafanette emerged from behind a residence and opened fire on the officers, prompting a second exchange of gunfire,” Gaspard said.

During this encounter, Lafanette was struck. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives located a handgun near Lafanette that had previously been reported stolen, Gaspard said.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP detectives by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.