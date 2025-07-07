Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business Published 4:15 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Bank announces promotions

First Federal Bank of Louisiana is proud to announce the promotions of two of its team members: Senior Vice President Julie Miller has been promoted to private banking manager and Russell Castille has been promoted to senior vice president and loan production support manager.

Miller, who joined First Federal Bank in 2018, has over 33 years of banking experience in Southwest Louisiana. In her new role as private banking manager, she will oversee the bank’s concierge-level financial solutions for customers seeking a more tailored experience in private banking.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McNeese State University and is a recent graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. Her extensive community involvement includes leadership roles on the boards of the Community Foundation of SWLA, the Better Business Bureau, and the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District.

Castille, a commercial lender since 2013, will oversee the bank’s underwriting, secondary market, and loan processing/closing departments, which include mortgage, consumer, and commercial lending. He is a graduate of McNeese State University with dual degrees in marketing and business management, and he has also completed the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

A longtime community advocate, he serves as Treasurer of the Sulphur Kiwanis Club and represents District 12 on the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Robinson named branch manager

CSE Federal Credit Union proudly announces the appointment of Chanyon Robinson as the manager of its Jennings branch.

Robinson is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking and holds a degree in mass communication with a concentration in public relations from McNeese State University.

With 19 years of experience in the banking industry, he brings a strong blend of leadership, communication, and insight to optimize branch operations and enhance member service.

Broussard over business affairs

April Broussard has been named vice president for business affairs at McNeese State University. Broussard has been serving in the interim role since July 2024.

Broussard earned an associate degree in computer information tech, a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration from McNeese.

The McNeese Division of Business Affairs is committed to providing strategic financial leadership and operational support that upholds the university’s mission and strategic priorities. The division encompasses the Budget Office, Administrative Accounting, Purchasing and Property Control, Human Resources and Student Employment, and the Team Store and strives to ensure fiscal responsibility, regulatory compliance and efficient resource management while fostering a culture of collaboration and service excellence.

Broussard served as the operations director of the McNeese Autism Program and Kay Doré Counseling Clinic from 2019 until June 2024. While there she secured funding to support Suicide Education and Awareness and Road to Wellness programs. She also negotiated multi-agency partnerships with funding to provide a program coordinator role and support counseling services at Sam Houston High School.

Broussard was also the university registrar from 2008 until 2015 and she has other experiences in accounting in several other businesses throughout her career.

Duff completes CFO designation

Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer. Duff becomes one of only 2,030 CFOs worldwide.

The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

The designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. This professional designation is valid for three years.