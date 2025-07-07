LEAP scores show Calcasieu one of the top-growing academic districts in the state Published 4:52 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is one of the top-growing academic districts in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s newest batch of LEAP test score data.

The department released its annual Louisiana Educational Assessment Program test scores for the 2024-25 school year last week. Results were mixed statewide with young students showing a slight improvement in scores but high school-aged students experiencing a decline.

Statewide, the number of third- through eighth-graders scoring overall mastery and above (Mastery+) improved by one percentage point to 35 percent.

Thirty-five percent of high school students also scored mastery or above, but this is one percentage point lower than the 2023-24 school year.

In Calcasieu Parish, the overall Mastery+ percentage for grades third through eighth — which includes ELA, math and science — improved by one percentage point. For grades third through 12th, 40 percent scored Mastery+, which is two points higher than last year.

The top-growing schools in Calcasieu Parish were R.W. Vincent Elementary, Vinton High School and DeQuincy Middle School.

These scores are a sign of the “work and commitment” of CPSB students, teachers and staff, said Superintendent Jason VanMetre in a news release.

“Our students are succeeding because our teachers and staff are passionate about their profession and the success of students,” he said. “We take pride in celebrating our schools, and today is a day of celebration for all of our people. We’re grateful to have this data as we prepare for the year ahead and work toward an even higher performance in the 2025-2026 school year.”

Statewide growth varied by subject.

While ELA scores dipped in several grades, the percentage for Mastery+ stayed the same. Fourth grade improved by two percentage points and sixth by one percentage point, while third, fifth, seventh and eighth grades decreased.

Overall, Louisiana students earning Mastery+ in math increased by two percentage points. The only grade level that decreased was fifth grade.

Science scores increased overall, with only the third grade scores decreasing.

Statewide high school scores decreased by one percentage point.

For third through 12th grade, 25 school districts improved, 26 maintained and 18 declined.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a news release that “while today’s results show continued movement in the right direction, they also underscore the challenges ahead.”

“We must accelerate efforts to support educators, raise expectations for students, and maintain our laser focus on academic achievement.”

The 2025-26 school year LEAP data will be calculated by the LDOE’s revised system, “Grow. Achieve. Thrive.”

These standards are designed to “be a catalyst for academic growth,” Brumley said.