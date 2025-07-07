7/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 12:08 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nathan Joseph Russo, 49, 1005 Miller Ave., Westlake — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; nine counts direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; expired driver’s license; security required.

Brent Henry Fontenot, 50, 710 W. McNeese St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Rachel Lee Calais, 45, 396 Washington St. — issuing worthless checks under $500; penalties for stop and yield sign violations; operating vehicle while license is suspended; direct contempt of court. Bond: $6,000.

Jude Damien Aguillard, 49, 2542 E. Friesen Road — two counts drug possession; two counts direct contempt of court.

Dennis Dwight McKnight III, 36, 3470 Mark Road — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000.

Tebra Nicole Hall, 36, 2424 Anita Drive — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Byron Joseph Yokum, 50, 401 Gelpi Drive — domestic abuse battery; simple battery of the infirm.

Anthony Ray Lewis, 39, 405 Scheufens Road — violation of protective orders; obscenity; simple assault; threatening a public official.

Caleb Dashawn Jones, 27, 6620 Meadow Ridge Lane — two counts third-degree rape. Bond: $2 million.

Tylor Blayke Fontenot, 31, 503 Dewald Lane — hit-and-run driving; obstruction of justice. Bond: $90,000.

Zevan Lee Barrick, 24, 1118 10th St. — battery of a police officer; two counts drug possession; criminal trespass; resisting an officer. Bond: $11,500.

Precious Eddacion Obrien, 35, 409 N. Simmons St. — aggravated assault upon a dating partner; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Ashton Cade Jackson, 24, 2034 13th St. — domestic abuse battery.

Joshua Darnell Charles, 32, Franklin — manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns; required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Tahj Keeynata Jones, 35, 1141 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; battery of a dating partner-first offense; simple battery.

Lurlin Paul Leger Jr., 57, 628 N. Jake St. — resisting an officer; violations of protective orders. Bond: $11,500.

Michael Joseph Leger, 48, 1714 Legion St. — violations of protective orders. Bond: $12,500.

Benson Adam Garcia, 45, 410 West 7th Ave., Oakdale — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; six counts simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Troy Deandre Griggs, 31, 3502 Burton Lane — aggravated assault; simple battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court.

Joya Clarice Grant, 23, 2021 Elizabeth St., Westlake — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Tiana Lakell Dartest, 27, 625 Shasta St. — simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17; theft less than $1,000.