The Informer: Calcasieu River Bridge ‘monument to community effort’ Published 8:22 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Some five years of construction and years of previous planning were brought to an end on Sept. 28, 1951, with a brief ceremony and a “snip of the shears” to open the $13 million Calcasieu River Bridge.

Gov. Earl K. Long cut the ceremonial ribbon across the bridge, permitting the first heavy streams of traffic to cross the structure.

“Expressing pride and happiness on the occasion, the governor stated that plans for the bridge were begun in 1932 when the cost, he said, would have been about $4.5 million,” that day’s edition of the Lake Charles American Press reads.

“Plans were delayed, however, on account of war or something or other — I won’t say what,” the governor told attendees. “As long as we stay together and pull together as you people of Calcasieu Parish have been doing, Louisiana is going places.”

The governor said the ultimate cost of the bridge was about $1 million less than it could have been had it not been for his efforts to allow multiple contractors — both local and out-of-towners —to bid on the project.

“I don’t want to brag or bring politics into this,” Long said, “but it was during this administration that we took off the law that allowed only local contractors to bid.”

In total, the state received four bids for the project.

The substructure contract was awarded to the Kansas City Bridge Company and the Massman Construction Company while the superstructure contract went to the Virginia Bridge Company.

It was financed 50-50 by the state and federal governments. Embankment operations begun in 1946 and the steel and concrete sub-structure in 1948.

Initially the bridge was part of U.S. Route 90. Before the bridge was built, U.S. 90 traffic crossed the Calcasieu River over a draw bridge located by the Port of Lake Charles on Shell Beach Drive.

When the Calcasieu River Bridge opened on Sept. 28, 1951, it wasn’t quite finished but necessity dictated it open sooner rather than later.

“The bridge opening was announced suddenly yesterday by state engineers as an ‘emergency measure’ in view of the condition of the old bridge which will subsequently be closed to all except light traffic (automobiles),” the newspaper said.

State highway engineers found the draw bridge on Shell Beach Drive “in such condition that a possible failure may occur at any time” and the heavy traffic should be taken off it as soon as possible. Automobiles would be allowed on the old bridge for as long as light traffic was considered safe, the engineers said.

Norman E. Lant, chief engineer of the State Highway Department, said even though the Calcasieu River Bridge wasn’t quite finished, the minor work required wouldn’t interfere with highway traffic.

At the time of construction, the 1.3-mile-long bridge was noted for its uncommon arched truss design, as well as its unique railings that feature dueling pistols.

Lant said the Lake Charles area was where “the tricky Jean Lafitte had plied his piratical trade.” He said the handrailing of the bridge was marked with the sign of the pirates.

During the ribbon cutting, R.B. Richardson— who was then director of the state highway department — called the Calcasieu River Bridge “one of the finest in design and appearance.”

Elmer E. Shutts, chairman of the Association of Commerce’s bridge and highway committee, called the bridge a “monument to community effort” and suggested the bridge “stand as a memorial to living men.”