Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office joins rescue teams in Texas Published 10:35 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

A combined 12-member team from Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has deployed to Texas to support ongoing emergency efforts in response to catastrophic flooding across the region.

“Once again, when our support is needed, our Urban Search and Rescue teams step up without hesitation,” said DPS Principal Assistant Bryan J. Adams. “Our dedicated Louisiana firefighters are on their way to assist with the tragic flooding scene in Texas. I am incredibly proud of our teams and their unwavering willingness to stand alongside our sister states in times of need.”

LATF-2 includes highly trained personnel from the Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Feliciana, and East Side Fire Departments. LATF-3 is comprised of responders from the Shreveport Fire Department.

Together, the team brings specialized training and equipment to conduct swiftwater rescue and Urban Search and Rescue operations under the most challenging conditions.

These first responders train year-round to prepare for missions like this, where rapid deployment, coordination, and expertise can mean the difference between life and death. Their presence will provide critical support to local emergency services currently overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster.

Email newsletter signup