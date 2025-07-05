Fourth of July shooting leads to one fatality Published 6:34 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Fourth of July shooting that left one dead.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Allen Street in DeQuincy ant about 10 pm Friday after a 911 call in reference to a shooting.

Deputies were told there was one deceased individual at the scene, Vincent said.

When deputies arrived, they located Cortez D. Boston, 26, of DeQuincy dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies were also told another individual was shot and had been transported to a local hospital.

Vincent said both Boston and the other person were involved in the shooting.

“Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing,” Vincent said. “The other individual underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalized.”

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.

Det. Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on the case.