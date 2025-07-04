Warren “Jimmy” J. LeBlanc Sr. Published 3:04 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Warren J. (Jimmie) LeBlanc Sr. born in Welsh on Nov. 14, 1934, son of the late Andrew and Ada Hardy LeBlanc, passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmie was a graduate of 1954 Class in Lacassine, La. He served his country honorably in the Louisiana National Guard from 1953-1959. He and his wife, Genevieve married in November of 1955. Jimmie was a rice farmer in Welsh area for most of his adult life. He is an honorary member of the Welsh Knights of Columbus Council 2855. He was also a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine. He was one of the Founders of the Lacassine Optimist Club. He enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards with his friends, but most of all his family.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Genevieve LeLeaux LeBlanc, children, Warren Jr. (Susie), Carl (Patty), Sherree (Bobby), and Chad (Jamie). Grandchildren Chris (Muffy), Megan (Ryan), Barrett (Lacey), Casey (Joni), Brennon (Heather), Kyle (Brandy), Jenna (Philip), and Madison. Great grandchildren, James, Grayson, Parker Elizabeth, Levi, Austin, Avery, Olivia, Emmie, Thomas, Claire, Allie, William, Parker Matthew, Annie, Collin, Sarah, Landon, Eva, Finn, Shawn, Jason, and Shawna. Also, three sisters-in-law, Della, MaryNell, and Yvette. Nephews and nieces, Jeffery, Robin, Holly, RJ and Russell. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dickie and Chester, and sister Marie Eloise.

A Mass of Christian burial will be in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10 a.m., the Rev. Jom Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will begin Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Pallbearers assisting in his service are Chris LeBlanc, Barrett LeBlanc, Casey LeBlanc, Brennon LaBouve, Kyle LaBouve and Ryan McAtee. Honorary Pallbearers will include all of his great grandchildren. Lectors will be Megan McAtee and Madison LeBlanc

The family would like to thank Memorial Hospital Staff, Christus St. Pats Staff, Golden Age of Welsh staff, Harbor House Hospice and his cardiologist, Dr. Foster for their love and compassionate care of Jimmie.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or charity of your choice.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com

Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home