Vinton police officer earns national hero award

Chief Scott Spell of the Vinton Police Department has announced that Sgt. Dempsey Lavergne has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Hero Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States, in recognition of his extraordinary bravery and selflessness in the face of danger.

The Carnegie Hero Medal is awarded to individuals who risk their lives to save others, and Sgt. Lavergne’s actions exemplify the courage, integrity, and service that define our profession. Without hesitation and at great personal risk, Sgt. Lavergne intervened during a life-threatening incident, placing the safety and well-being of others above his own, said Spell

On July 15, 2022, 4-year-old Ellyse R. Mercer and her grandmother Pamela A. Dennis, 54, were inside a sport-utility vehicle that left a Vinton, Louisiana, road and continued down an embankment into a canal. The vehicle came to rest about 30 feet from a bank in the canal as its front end began to submerge in water 10 feet deep. Police sergeant Dempsey Lavergne III, 31, of Ragley, Louisiana, was alerted to the incident by his police radio and responded to the bank.

Bystanders alerted him that Ellyse and Dennis were trapped in the vehicle when one bystander provided him with a pocket knife that had a glass-breaking tool. He descended the bank and removed his duty belt, ballistic vest, but kept his boots on before he waded and swam out to the vehicle. Water quickly filled the front-passenger compartment as Dennis moved to the rear, removed Ellyse from her car seat, and held her above the water.

Lavergne heard them screaming and arrived at the rear of the vehicle, where he stood on the bumper and broke out the glass of the rear windshield. He reached inside to grasp Ellyse by an arm as Dennis handed her to him. Once Ellyse was out of the vehicle, he held her above the water’s surface and swam to shallow water. A bystander aided her to safety as Lavergne returned to the rear of the vehicle. He again partially entered through the rear-windshield where Dennis handed him a small dog.

Lavergne exited and tossed the dog toward the bank where it swam to safety. Lavergne returned to the SUV’s rear and was joined by a police corporal. The SUV had almost completely submerged with only the roof visible and water filling the interior. By this point, Dennis was submerged. Lavergne climbed onto the roof and broke out the sunroof glass with the same tool. The corporal followed his lead onto the roof as Lavergne leaned inside through the broken-out sunroof.

He submerged his head and found Dennis’ hand where he grasped it to lift her upward. Once her shoulders were above the opening, Lavergne and the corporal lifted her the rest of the way out. The corporal then towed Dennis to shallow water and was aided by another bystander to take her to safety on the bank. Lavergne, too, returned to the bank and exited the canal. Both Ellyse and Dennis were taken to the hospital by ambulance for scratches. Dennis had also swallowed water and broke her right ankle attempting to kick open the sinking vehicle’s window, which required surgery. They recovered. Lavergne was not injured.

“On behalf of the entire Vinton Police Department, I extend my deepest congratulations to Sgt. Lavergne. His actions were nothing short of heroic and are a reflection of the highest standards of public service. Sgt. Lavergne’s bravery reminds us of the incredible sacrifices our officers are willing to make to protect and serve our community.

“Sgt. Lavergne’s recognition by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is a proud moment not only for him and his family but for the entire Town of Vinton. His selfless act serves as an inspiration to us all and reinforces the unwavering commitment of the men and women in law enforcement,” said Spell.