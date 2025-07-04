Michael Joseph Deville Published 2:57 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Michael Joseph Deville, 63, passed away on June 29, 2025 surrounded by family. He was a lifelong native of Lake Charles and a 1980 graduate of W.O. Boston High School. Michael was an employee of Conoco Phillips for 36 years. Michael was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan of the Lakers and LSU Tigers. His most joyful times were watching his two grandsons play baseball.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Julie King Deville; his sons, Michael (Mikey) Deville Jr. and Donovan “Chase” Deville; three grandsons and one granddaughter, Zoe Brown, Derek Meaux, Zane Deville, Caden Deville; three sisters, Catherine Gaskin, Cecilia Jefferson, and Brenda Deville Jones (Hildon).

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation Tuesday 8AM-10:30 a.m. Stevens’ Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup