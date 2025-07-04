Lino John Marcon Published 3:08 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Lino John Marcon, 95, of Spring, Texas passed away June 30, 2025. He was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Coniston, Ontario Canada to the late Emilio Marcon and Angela Spinazzè. He was known as Lino to some, John to others and Dad and Nonno to the family.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Marcon nee Fraser; brother, Norman Marcon; daughter, Margaret Angelina Marcon; daughter, Jane Madeline (Brady) Whitfield; son, Christopher Anthony Marcon; son, Michael Fraser (Angela Kay) Marcon; daughter, Maureen Elizabeth Marcon; granddaughters, Sarah Marie Goodman, Shana Marie Marcon, Virginia Margaret Marcon; and Sophia Marie Marcon, grandsons, Mathew Fraser Marcon and John Michael Fedorko; great-granddaughters, Joy Goodman, Nora Goodman, and Evangeline Bown; great-grandson, Ryker Bown.

John attended Copper Cliff Public and High School in Copper Cliff, Ontario Canada before enrolling in Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada in 1949, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering in 1952. He began his career with the Canadian National Research Council in Ottawa. During this time, he was recruited to the farm team of the Ottawa Rough Riders, a Canadian semi-professional football team. Unfortunately, a skiing accident and a broken ankle ended his athletic pursuits.

In the summer of 1954, while at the Ottawa Yacht Club, John met Liz, the woman who would become his lifelong partner of 68 years. He joined Perini Canada and worked on major engineering projects in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Bersimis, Quebec and Chute-des-Passes, Quebec. The Bersimis and Chute-des-Passes projects were part of the ALCAN hydroelectric developments. Following the project’s completion in 1959, he was transferred to Perini’s headquarters in Boston, Mass. The couple welcomed their first three children — Peggy (Toronto), Jane (Chute-des-Passes), and Chris (Framingham, Mass.) during this time.

John later joined Olin Matheson, headquartered in Stamford, Conn., and in 1961, he and Liz relocated with their family to Alton, Ill., where he worked at the Olin Brass Mill. Their children Mike and Maureen were born there. From 1968 onward, John’s work as Senior Project Manager took the family across the eastern U.S to several cities., overseeing the engineering and construction of large-scale capital projects.

In 1972, the family settled in Lake Charles, La., where John managed the construction of a major chemical facility for Olin. He remained with Olin until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, John discovered a passion for woodcarving and pursued it as a second career. He and Liz also traveled extensively, visiting numerous countries and making several memorable trips to San Fior and Castello Roganzuolo, the hometowns of his ancestors in the Province of Treviso Italy.

John and Liz were faithful parishioners of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles. John was instrumental in supporting the church in their various facility construction and maintenance efforts. This included the construction and maintenance of the OLQH retirement center – Villa Maria. John had a strong admiration for Monsignor

Irving DeBlanc, long time pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven and provided companionship and support for Monsignor DeBlanc in his retirement.

After two devastating hurricanes struck Lake Charles in 2020, John and Liz relocated to Spring, Texas, to be closer to their children.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 8, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:30 a.m., led by Deacon Scott, at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77379, with Father James officiating. Interment to follow in Klein Memorial Park, 9714 FM 2920, Tomball, TX 77375.

Serving as pallbearers are Christopher Marcon, Michael Marcon, Mathew Marcon and Christopher Bown.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the CATHOLIC RELIEF SERVICES www.crs.org or your selected charity.

The family extends many thanks to Dr. M. Khalil and Nurse Practitioner Christine with Methodist Willowbrook Hospital with the care during John’s illness. The family also extends thanks to the support staff at The Village at Gleannloch Farms Senior Living Community specifically Lynn Yarboro and to Sunset Hospice Care – Sasha Sonie Clinical Liaison and support nurses, Lakresha, Daysha, Kathy, Mercedes and Patrick