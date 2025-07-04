James “Yorkie” T. Hollier Published 3:51 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

James T. “Yorkie”Hollier of Lake Charles, La. was born in his grandfather’s house on July 21, 1933 to Leroy Hollier and Victoria Granger Hollier in Prien Lake, La. James attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and School.

Yorkie retired from PPG Industries after 30 years of work. He is survived by his children James Jr., Ray, Victor, Viveca and Billy-Joe along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Yorkie will be July 7, 2025. Visitation will be at Combre’s Funeral Home from 7:30-10:45 a.m. and Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

