UPDATE: Body found in English Bayou identified Published 5:43 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The body of a man found in the English Bayou Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a property on English Bayou, off Fitzenreiter Road, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a fisherman in reference to a possible body in the water.

CPSO Marine Division responded and recovered Christopher D. Ledoux, 41, of Lake Charles, from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation reveals no signs of foul play, Vincent said. The coroner will determine cause of death.