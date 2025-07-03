The Rev. Craig Douglas Sams Sr. Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Rev. Craig D. Sams Sr., Pastor of Little Sunlight Baptist Church of Silverwood, La., entered eternal rest at the age of 65. Craig was born in Lake Charles, La. on May 7, 1960, to the late Estella Myrtle Lute. Craig was the eldest of two children. He graduated from Welsh High School in 1978. Diligently playing football and basketball for his beloved Alma Mater. He served as the Asst. Basketball Coach for Welsh’s Elementary and High School; Volunteer for the Little Dribbler’s; Chaplain for Semien-Lewis Mortuary; President of the Jeff Davis Ministerial Alliance, and was employed with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.

Craig Leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 41 years, Carliss Sams; his children, Harold Johnson-Sams of Washington, D.C., Craig (Sade) Sams Jr. of Jennings, La.; Devondrick (Tamale) Sams of Lake Arthur, La. and Jaylin Sams of Welsh, La.; one brother, Chad (Mary) Lute Sr. of West Richland, Wash.; step-brother, Michael Currie; aunt, Katie Mae Jackson of Pasco, Wash., and a host of other relatives and friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheneak Myrtle Sams; his mother, Estella Sams Lute, and a host of uncles, aunts, and other relatives.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Union Baptist Church in Jennings, La. The Eulogy will be given by the Rev. Michael Sherman. Visitations will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 4, 2025 at Semien-Lewis Mortuary in Jennings, La. and again from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Union Baptist Church in Jennings. Burial will be in the St. James Baptist Memorial Garden Cemetery in Roanoke, La. under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.