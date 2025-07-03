State Police take over LCPD officer-involved shooting case Published 12:21 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating a Lake Charles Police officer-involved shooting.

Trooper Matt Gaspard said detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division took over the case after a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting that occurred near the intersection of 12th Street and 7th Avenue.

“Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information,” Gaspard said.

Email newsletter signup

One person was shot and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were harmed during the shooting.

“This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available,” Gaspard said.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP detectives by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.