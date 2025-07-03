Red, White, Blue & You offers patriotic, family fun Published 9:28 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Red, White, Blue & You will be an all-day festival and fireworks extravaganza.

On Friday the festival will provide patriotic, family-friendly fun for to Southwest Louisiana.

What started as a festive evening has evolved into an all-day celebration that spans the downtown lakefront area, said Payton Lundmark, director of cultural affairs for the City of Lake Charles. Red, White, Blue & You will be the launch of a yearlong celebration of America 250, leading up to the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Email newsletter signup

The activities will expand from the Arcade Amphitheater to North Beach, where water rentals will be available.

The patriotic festival is just the beginning, Lundmark said. Throughout the year, the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will host themed programming, like colonial workshops, history talks and installations, she said.

The celebrations officially begin with the first annual Hot Dog Cook Off at 3:30 p.m. Handmade ceramic hot dog trophies created by local pottery artist Avonlea Cooper are up for grabs in three categories: Top Dog, Best-Looking Dog and Most Creative Dog.

Lundmark said three “adventurous cooks” signed up for the competition, but interested professional and home chefs may still sign up.

The contest is free to participate in. Those interested can register in advance online, and must be able to provide their supplies for prep, cooking and serving.

Games like pickleball, Wiffle Ball, volleyball, corn hole and Cajun golf will be set up on North Beach for festivalgoers to play. The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation will also set up competitive Olympic-style games from 3-7 p.m. at Millennium Park.

Throughout the grounds, food trucks, lemonade stands and ice cream will be available.

Live music will be performed throughout the evening at the Arcade Amphitheater. Dani Lacour starts the show at 4:30 p.m. Lacour, a Moss Bluff native, plays Southern rock and country music alongside her full band.

“The band is made up with some of the most talented musicians out of Lake Charles and surrounding areas,” Lundmark said. “She strives to give a fiery and entertaining show each time for her supporters.”

Next up is the Lake Charles Community Band performance at 6:15 p.m. The community band is an all-volunteer group comprised of local, passionate musicians who perform under the direction of Davaron Edwards. The band’s Fourth of July performance will bring variety to the celebration with classic marches, movie themes and patriotic tunes on the docket.

The live performances will be closed out by L.A. ROXX, the “World’s Greatest Arena Rock Tribute Band,” Lundmark said.

“With blazing dual solos, incredible riffs, thunderously kickin’ drums and authentic vocals, this band is sure to knock you back into your favorite arena rock show,” she said.

L.A. ROXX will perform from 7:30-9 p.m.

The Red, White, Blue & You finale begins at 9 p.m. with a patriotic Glow Show. The building will be illuminated “with a glorious patriotic display of moving images and scenes” by the City’s 3D projectors.

At 9:15 p.m., the annual fireworks finale display will light up the sky above the lake.

The 88.3 (KBYS-FM) simulcast will play coordinated patriotic music for both the Glow Show and fireworks display.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and ice chests. Glass is strictly prohibited.

The program will be moved into the Lake Charles Event Center Coliseum in the case of inclement weather.