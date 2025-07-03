George E. Williams Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

It is with profound sadness we announce the death of George E. Williams. His family knew him as “Bud,” professionally he was known as Junior Williams. Born in Hodge, La. on May 22, 1930, he was the beloved son of Ruben Daniel Williams and Ophelia Ferguson Williams.

His family moved to Lake Charles in 1944, where he graduated from LaGrange High School in 1947. He went to work for Augenstein Construction Co., Inc. as a timekeeper and was the youngest employee at the time, thus he was named Junior. He later purchased the company, employing hundreds of construction workers over the years. Junior was also part owner of Sulphur Electric Co., Inc. and Buyer’s Enterprises, Inc. In 1981, Junior founded West-Cal Construction Co., Inc. and diligently managed it until he began retirement in 1986.

Bud enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially during his many trips to the Coastal Club with his friend, Bill King. His trophy room included many prized mounts from his adventures in the marshes of Southwest Louisiana and an African Safari.

While Junior was a well-respected business owner in the community, his greatest accomplishment was his family. He conducted business and life with the utmost integrity, always placing his family first.

Junior was appointed to the Board of the Lake Charles Port Commission, wherein he served as Treasurer for six years. He was a member of the Lake Charles chapter of Rotary International. Additionally, he was a member of the Lake Charles Country Club, The City Club of Lake Charles, and The Pioneer Club.

George is survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Ramona A. Williams; his sons, Ron Williams and wife, Kim, Dr. Ray Williams, and wife, Monica; his daughters, Susie Williams and husband, Bob Waggener, and Phyllis Foster and husband, Dr. Bill Foster.

Affectionately known as “PePaw,” he leaves a proud legacy for his grandchildren, Chris McGee and wife, Jessica, Joel D. McGee, Bryan Williams and wife, Anna, Kyle Williams and wife, Liz, Lindsey Perry and husband, Brooks, William Foster and wife, Ann, Angie Kinsel and husband, Scott, Amber Williams, Ricky Williams, Brittnei Boutte and husband, Marcus, Brooke Mouton, Josh Mouton and Emily Mouton, along with 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Daniel Williams and Ophelia Ferguson Williams, and his brothers, Gilbert Williams and Carl Williams.

Bud’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel, with the Rev. Don Barrett presiding. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, resuming on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m.

Pallbearers are Dr. Ray Williams, Chris McGee, Joel McGee, Bryan Williams, Kyle Williams, and William Foster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-minis try/donate-online

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.