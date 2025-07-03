Frances Marion Waters Bolen Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Frances Marion Waters Bolen, 89, of Lake Charles passed away on Monday, June 30, 2025 in her residence. She was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend.

Frances always joked about her first real job, she told everyone she was a call girl. She actually worked the switch board for the telephone company before marrying her love, Garnet “Bo” Bolen. Frances loved children. After hers were all grown or in school she worked in day cares in the babies room at ABC, Briar Patch, and Lil’Rascals for many years.

Her hobbies were sewing canvas tissue boxes and tending to her flowers. In the 60’s she sewed all her daughter’s clothes and made Barbie doll clothes as well. She also loved baking sweet potato bread for her friends that she met almost everyday during the week while walking in the mall.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Garnet H Bolen (Bo) after 61 years of marriage; adopted daughter, Lou Wanna Faulk Parra, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Dyan Bolen Johnson. Also her parents, Clair Luther and Mable Clare Waters; brothers, Kenneth, Keith, and Allan Waters; sisters, Mable Muhlbach, Lois Seiler, Joyce Downey and Ruth King, and several brothers-in-laws, and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her children, daughters, Dalana Bolen and partner, John Manuel of Westlake, La., and Julia Myers and partner, Greg Johnson of Leesville, La.; son, Jeffrey Bolen and wife, Belinda Kay of Westlake, La.; grandsons, Charles Myers and wife Hannah of Westlake, La. and Nicholas Myers of New Orleans, La.; grandson-in-law, Todd Johnson and partner, Jill Fleming-Moore of Westlake, La.; great-grandsons, Caden Johnson and Walker Tuttle of Westlake, La.; great-granddaughter, Molly Johnson of Westlake, La.; sister, Shirley Trout of Rapid City, S.D.; brothers, Ev Waters of Mareno Valley Ca and Jerry Waters (Bonnie) of Burlingame, Kan.; numerous nieces, and nephews and adopted daughters, Anne Robichaux, Debbie Richard, Sharon Edwards, Sharon Perrodin, and Vicki Sensat.

There will be no funeral, cremation is entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Family members will gather to rejoin Garnet and Frances’ ashes and spread them in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or animal shelters.