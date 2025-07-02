UPDATE: Second murder suspect turns self in Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Two men wanted in the death of a man whose body was found late Sunday night on the side of the road near the 6700 block of U.S. 90. are in custody.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory said Larry J. Bigelow Jr. and Titus T. Tezeno, both 22, are both being charged with second-degree murder.

Guillory said during a news conference on Wednesday that deputies responded to a hang-up 911 call at about 11 p.m. Sunday in which the caller said an unresponsive man had been found. The man was later identified as Kalin J. Stevens, 23, of Lake Charles.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Guillory said deputies initially thought the incident was a traffic fatality, but later found that Stevens suffered from several gunshot wounds. He cited an “ongoing beef” between the victims and the suspects as the motive.

“Basically what happened is they’ve been beefing back and forth between each other — and they’ve had incidents before, but never to this magnitude before,” he said.

Both Bigelow and Tezeno are convicted felons, Guillory said. Bigelow has been convicted of burglary, possession of stolen items and domestic abuse. Tezeno has been convicted of burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bigelow was located in Beaumont, Texas, Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody.

Tezeno turned himself in to authorities and was arrested around 4 p.m.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said once the CPSO investigation is complete, the DA’s office will bring the case to the grand jury and seek an indictment for secondary murder for Bigelow and Tezeno.

The bonds for Bigelow and Tezeno have been set at $1.5 million each by Judge Tony Fazzio of the 14th Judicial District Court.