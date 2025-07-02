UPDATE: One of two murder suspects caught in Beaumont Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for two Lake Charles men accused of second-degree murder.

Sheriff Stitch Guillory said Larry J. Bigelow Jr. and Titus T. Tezeno, both 22, are accused in the death of a man whose body was found late Sunday night on the side of the road near the 6700 block of U.S. 90.

Guillory said during a news conference on Wednesday that deputies initially responded to a hang-up 911 call in which the caller said an unresponsive man had been found.

Email newsletter signup

The man was later identified as Kalin J. Stevens, 23, of Lake Charles. His death was ruled a homicide.

Guillory said deputies initially thought the incident was a traffic fatality, but later found that Stevens suffered from several gunshot wounds. He cited an “ongoing beef” between the victims and the suspects as the motive.

“Basically what happened is they’ve been beefing back and forth between each other — and they’ve had incidents before, but never to this magnitude before,” he said.

Both Bigelow and Tezeno are convicted felons and are known to carry weapons, Guillory said.

Bigelow has been convicted of burglary, possession of stolen items and domestic abuse.

Tezeno has been convicted of burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Guillory is asking the public to assist CPSO in locating Tezeno. Bigelow was located in Beaumont, Texas, Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody.

“We have made attempts to locate them and we have been unable to locate them,” Guillory said. “We ask the public to not approach them. They are considered armed and dangerous. They’ve proved how dangerous they are, they’ve already committed one homicide.”

Those who know of Tezeno’s whereabouts or have recently been in touch with them are asked to call CPSO’s front desk at 337-491-3605.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said once the CPSO investigation is complete, the DA’s office will bring the case to the grand jury and seek an indictment for secondary murder for Bigelow and Tezeno.

Officials reminded the public of the risk of assisting Bigelow and Tezeno.

“Anyone that’s aiding, abetting or assisting them in any way, you could face felony charges, and we will prosecute you also. So let’s do what’s right,” Dwight said.

Guillory thanked the public for providing law enforcement with the information needed to get this far in the investigation in three days.

“We got this far because of the help from the public, and we’re asking the public to do a little bit more. Help us locate these guys so we can get them off our streets,” he said. “They have no business walking the streets of our community. They don’t deserve to walk the streets of our community.”

The bonds for Bigelow and Tezeno have been set at $1.5 million each by Judge Tony Fazzio of the 14th Judicial District Court.

Tips concerning the case can be directed to the Crimestoppers hotline at 337-439-2222 or on the Close Watch Calcasieu app.