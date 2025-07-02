PHOTO GALLERY: Local World War II veteran laid to rest

6/10 Swipe or click to see more

Marines from Truck Company 23D Marine Regiment in Baton Rouge perform a 21-gun salute at the funeral of PFC Harry LeBert at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Jennings on Wednesday. LeBert was killed in the Battle of Saipan during World War II 80 years ago, but his remains were not identified until earlier this year. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)