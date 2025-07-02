PHOTO GALLERY: Local World War II veteran laid to rest

Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

1/10
U.S. Marines from Truck Company, 23D Marine Regiment in Baton Rouge remove the casket holding the remains of PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during World War II in the Battle of Siapan. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

U.S. Marine Harry LeBert, who was killed in World War II during the Battle of Saipan, was buried Wednesday in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Jennings. (Photos By Rodrick Anderson)

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

  • Special Sections