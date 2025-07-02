PHOTO GALLERY: Local World War II veteran laid to rest
Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
1/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marines from Truck Company, 23D Marine Regiment in Baton Rouge remove the casket holding the remains of PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during World War II in the Battle of Siapan. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
2/10
Swipe or click to see more
Family, friends and community members watch as U.S. Marines from Truck Comany, 23D Marine Regiment carry the casket of PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during the Battle of Saipan during World War II. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
3/10
Swipe or click to see more
Family, friends and community members watch as U.S. Marines from Truck Comany, 23D Marine Regiment carry the casket of PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during the Battle of Saipan during World War II. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
4/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marines from Truck Company, 23D Marine Regiment in Baton Rouge carry the casket holding the remains of PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during World War II in the Battle of Siapan, during funeral services on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Jennings. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
5/10
Swipe or click to see more
Hundreds gathered at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Jennings on Wednesday, July 2025, to honor PFC Harry LeBert, who was killed in action during the Battle of Saipan in World War II. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
6/10
Swipe or click to see more
Marines from Truck Company 23D Marine Regiment in Baton Rouge perform a 21-gun salute at the funeral of PFC Harry LeBert at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Jennings on Wednesday. LeBert was killed in the Battle of Saipan during World War II 80 years ago, but his remains were not identified until earlier this year. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
7/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marines Capt. Chase Steffens (left) and 1st Sgt. Rakim Means prepare to fold the American flag that covered PFC Harry LeBert's casket during funeral services on Wednesday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
8/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marines Capt. Chase Steffens (left) and 1st Sgt. Rakim Means fold the American flag that covered PFC Harry LeBert's casket during funeral services on Wednesday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
9/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marines Capt. Chase Steffens (left) and 1st Sgt. Rakim Means fold the American flag that covered PFC Harry LeBert's casket during funeral services on Wednesday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetary. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
10/10
Swipe or click to see more
U.S. Marine Capt. Chase Steffens gives Ronald LeBert, grandson of PFC Harry LeBert, an American Flag during funeral services for PFC LeBert on Wednesday at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Jennings. LeBert was killed during the Battle of Saipan in World War II. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
U.S. Marine Harry LeBert, who was killed in World War II during the Battle of Saipan, was buried Wednesday in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Jennings. (Photos By Rodrick Anderson)