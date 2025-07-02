Leore James Kowarsch Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Leore “Butch” Kowarsch passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 30, 2025, surrounded by family. He was 71 years old. He was born on Aug. 3, 1953 to Joseph Albert Kowarsch and Livina Fontenot Kowarsch in Lake Charles, La.

Butch was a proud electrician and Army National Guard Veteran, graduating from LaGrange High School, Class of ‘73. He worked hard, lived honestly, and approached life unapologetically as an American, a teller of dirty jokes, and a lifelong oil field worker. He was the kind of man who said what he meant and meant what he said, whether the timing was right or not.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Michelle Kowarsch; his daughter, Jessica (Brock) Granger; grandsons, Aidan Kowarsch and Hayden Arnold, and his son, Justin (Lauren) Kowarsch. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis (Merella) Kowarsch and David (Vicki) Kowarsch; brothers-in-law, Brian (Paula) Babineaux and Michael (Anna) Babineaux, and sister-in-law, Karen Fitzpatrick. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews who will remember his wit and presence.

Email newsletter signup

Special thanks to Dr. Courville, Dr. Seesor, Dr. Broussard, and his staff, Harbor Hospice, and Johnson’s Funeral Home for their care and compassion during his final days.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel. According to his wishes, he will be cremated under the direction and care of Johnson Funeral Home.

He left this world the way he lived in it, on his own terms, with grit, humor, and a legacy that won’t be forgotten.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.