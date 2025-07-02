Body discovered in English Bayou Published 7:36 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A body was recovered early Wednesday evening from English Bayou.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched at about 5 p.m. to a residence on Fitzenreiter Road in reference to a body in the water near the home.

“At this time, the preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of trauma or foul play, however the coroner will determine the official cause of death,” Vincent said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, she said.