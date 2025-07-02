7/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Moree Kristene Carsten, 22, 2324 Fasske St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery; probation violation.

Tyler Jay Blanchard, 32, 613 E. 2nd St., Iowa, La. — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $116,000.

Jeremiah Devante Smith, 18, 690 W. McNeese St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $12,500.

Bryson Jamarion Lemelle, 21, unknown — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; attempted second-degree murder. Bond: $1,200,000.

Zachary Jamell Gauthier, 28, 10725 Mollylea Heights — battery of a police officer-offender in legal custody. Bond: $12,500.

Dontre Geraud Edwards, 28, 9210 Barn Stable Drive —domestic abuse battery; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court. Bond: $11,000.

Adrent Damone Carter, 42, 2429 Broad St. — three counts drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Randy Joseph Trent Jr., 35, 1714 Graham St. — three counts drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Jermaine Malbreaux, 30, 1432 Commercial St. — three counts drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Joseph Russo, 49, 1005 Miller Ave., Westlake — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; two counts direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.