Tommy Richard Hymel Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tommy Richard Hymel, 95, of Lake Arthur, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Lafayette. Born on June 23, 1930, in Lake Arthur, he was the beloved son of the late Willie and Melissa Richard Hymel.

A proud graduate of Lake Arthur High School, Tommy furthered his education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, receiving a bachelor’s degree, and McNeese State University, receiving a master’s degree in education. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and is a Korean War Veteran.

Tommy dedicated his life to learning and education. He was Principal of Lake Arthur Elementary School, Assistant Principal at Lake Arthur High School, served as a guidance counselor, and taught adult literacy. He was a skilled gardener like his father and an avid genealogist who was always proud to share a story about his family’s origins.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Melissa Hymel, and his siblings, Willie Hymel Jr., Sidney Hymel, Joyce Stagg, and Gloria Crochet. Tommy is survived by his sisters, Patsy Gauthier and Roberta “Bobbie” Wade, and generations of nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory.

In accordance with his wishes, no formal services are scheduled.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

